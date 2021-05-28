Water well owner training set for June 18 in Cleburne

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

A Texas Well Owner Network training has been scheduled for June 18 in Cleburne. Well owners can also bring a sample of their well water the day before the training.

The Well Educated training, which is free and open to the public, will be held Friday, June 18 at 8:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. at the Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District office, 208 Kimberly Drive, Cleburne.

Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, College Station, said the TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.

“The program was established to help well owners become familiar with Texas groundwater resources, septic system maintenance, well maintenance and construction, and water quality and treatment,” he said. “It allows them to learn more about how to improve and protect their community water resources.”

Well owners who would like to have their well water tested can pick up two sample containers and collection instructions in the week before the event from the Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District Office, 208 Kimberly Dr., Cleburne; AgriLife Extension office for Hill County, 126 S. Covington St., Hillsboro; AgriLife Extension office for Ellis County, 701 S. IH 35 East, Waxahachie; AgriLife Extension office for Johnson County, 109 W. Chambers Street, Cleburne; or AgriLife Extension office for Somervell County, 1405 Texas Drive, Glen Rose.

Sample drop-off will be the day before the event, Thursday, June 17, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District Office or the AgriLife Extension offices in Hill, Johnson, Somervell or Ellis counties. Screening costs $10 per sample, due when samples are turned in. Samples will be screened for nitrates, total dissolved solids and bacteria. The Friday, June 18 meeting will include information explaining the results.

Attendees can register on the Texas Well Owner Network website or by calling 979-845-1461.

“The training is one of several being conducted statewide through the Texas Well Owner Network project,” Pigg said. “The core content of this program is the same as other trainings, but the information is tailored to local water quality issues and aquifers.”

More than a million private water wells in Texas provide water to citizens in rural areas and increasingly to those living on small acreages at the growing rural-urban interface. Private well owners are independently responsible for monitoring the quality of their wells.

“They are responsible for all aspects of ensuring their drinking water system is safe — testing, inspecting, maintaining it,” Pigg said. “This training will help private well owners to understand and care for their wells.”