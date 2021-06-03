Bosque River DRT representatives attend convention

Submitted to the Reporter

Bosque River President Jane Klein of Stephenville, Registrar Carol Dismukes of Bluff Dale and member Dr. Jana Burch of Bynum recently returned from the 130th Convention of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, which was held in San Antonio. More than 400 members of the organization attended.

Bosque River was recognized with first place in Achievement, Texas History, Volunteer Hours, Membership and President General’s Project. These awards recognized donations of book on Texas history to schools, celebrating Texas Honor Days, distributing Texas Flag Pledge Cards and adding new members to the chapter and other achievements.

Chapter members live in Erath, Bosque, Comanche, Hill, Somervell, Hamilton and Eastland counties. There are also members in Alabama, Colorado and Kansas.

For information on becoming a member go to www.drtinfo.org or call Judith D’Amico (254) 898-0535.