Ice named Tiger's Eye award recipient

Submitted to the Reporter

The annual Tiger’s Eye award was recently presented to Glen Rose graduate Becky Whitt Ice.

Ice, a member of the Glen Rose High School 1967 senior class, was born and raised in Glen Rose. She was active in the Tiger Band serving as drum major, played basketball and volleyball, and was a member of the student council. During her junior year, she was selected as a charter member of the GRHS National Honor Society.

After earning her teaching certificate from Tarleton State University in 1971, Ice taught English to Glen Rose students beginning in 1973. During that timeframe she and husband Roy Lee “Peanut” Ice welcomed Collin Lee and being proud mother became and still is her greatest achievement.

Ice earned her master of library sciences degree from Texas Women’s University in 1980 and used it to combine her love of reading and teaching to serve GRISD libraries for 35 years.

She shepherded the expansion of three school libraries during the time it transitioned from a poor school district to a property rich one after the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant began contributing to the tax base. During her career as librarian, a new elementary and intermediate school were built. She seized the opportunity to make “her” libraries more than just a place to check out books and made them safe, fun places to be.

Some students may remember The Cafe at the high school where she and assistant Karen Plants swapped 6 a.m. start times so kids whose parents had to drop them off before school start time had a safe place to be along with something to eat. She was the faculty sponsor of UIL and cheered students on at competitions all over the area.

In addition to her avid support of local schools, Ice's love of Somervell County was evidenced in volunteering for the Somervell County Historical Society where she researched and surveyed area cemeteries to provide genealogical data previously unrecorded. She also created “Somervell Settlers,” a quarterly publication that included pictorial nuggets she gleaned from the historical society’s archives.

Ice continues to support her community and is proud of Glen Rose, the school district and the libraries she helped create. But she’s most proud of “her kids,” still bragging on them every chance she gets.

Check out her latest passions at GatorPondWreaths.com where she enjoys making beautiful wreaths and long-lasting floral arrangements.

The winner of the Tiger's Eye Award, who is selected by a rotating committee of Glen Rose High graduates representing each decade, is announced during graduation ceremonies each May.

A selection committee honors an individual with the Tiger’s Eye Award, which is given to a Glen Rose High School graduate who is a supporter of GRISD schools and activities.

Individuals can be nominated for their attendance to events and activities; serving as a mentor; or achieving outstanding honors within their chosen profession.

Also, the recipient’s name will be added to the plaque that is on display at the Glen Rose auditorium.

Previous winners include Billie Flannary; Weldon Hart; Logan Starnes; Jackie Epps; Windell Rozelle; Dorothy Gibbs; Jeanne Hart; Eddie Flannary; Sam White; Lloyd Wirt; Particia West; Bonnah Boyd; Gloria Crisp; Jesse Pruitt; Walter Maynard; Jo Rozelle; Marian Phillips; Scott May; Brenda Ransom; Jack Bridges Jr.; Glennis Millon; Sharon Lawler; and Judy May.