Three Glen Rose students awarded Wasilchak Scholarships

Three Glen Rose High School seniors are the 2021 recipients of the John and Frances Wasilchak Scholarship.

Xochitl Corrujedo, Erin Outen and Abby Stephenson were each awarded $5,000 to be used during their freshmen year of college. The scholarship award is renewable each year of their college careers as long as they remain full-time students and maintain a set GPA.

A first generation college student, Corrujedo will attend Angelo State University and plans to major in health administration with the hopes of becoming a hospital administrator. She is ranked in the top 10% of her graduating class and has participated in National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Family Career & Community Leaders of America.

Number five in her class, Outen will study mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University. She wants to use her degree to make a tangible impact on people’s lives. Outen was involved in numerous extracurricular organizations, including Glen Rose FFA, Veterinary Science CDE, Public Relations LDE, UIL, HOSA and WIT. She graduated from Glen Rose High School with more than 60 hours of college credit.

Stephenson plans to study biomedical science at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. She wants to use her education to provide compassionate care for premature infants by becoming a neonatologist. Stephenson is ranked in the top 10% of her class and has gained leadership experience through her participation in UIL, Lead Team and varsity athletics.

The Wasilchak Scholarship Fund was established in 2006 at North Texas Community Foundation. To date, the fund has awarded more than $605,000 and benefitted 37 Glen Rose High School students.