Spring 4-H competition season wraps up

Jordan Voges

CEA

The rise of temperature’s reminds us of the completion of a busy 4-H Spring Competition season. Somervell County 4-H members have seen a hard year, but pushed through every time.

Many of the kids participate in both 4-H and FFA for stock shows. We wanted to take a moment to recognize these kids that competed in the Major Stock Show circuit.

• Eli Woodruff received 10th place with his Shorthorn heifer.

• Dixie Snodgrass received fourth at Cowgirls in Cowtown with her Red Angus heifer.

• Ainslea Hayes received first with her Brahman heifer at the United Livestock Show and placed sixth in Livestock Judging at the Patriot Livestock Show.

• Ashlynne Conner received 11th with her Black Angus heifer at Cowgirls in Cowtown and sixth place at San Antonio Livestock Show.

• Payton Alexander received second and third at Heart of Texas and the United Show, second at Cowgrils in Cowtown, second at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and second at Rodeo Austin with her heifers.

• Rylee Mills competed at The Patriot with her steer.

Not only do 4-H kids compete in stock shows, but they also take on a multitude of other contests that help develop leadership skill and teamwork. This year we had four kids compete at the District 8 Livestock Judging Contest.

The junior team placed eighth overall, fourth place in beef, sixth place in swine and seventh place in sheep and goat. Member Ainslea Hayes placed 10th overall as an individual, 20th at Beef, 16th in swine and fourth for sheep and goat. Helen Hauptman placed 35th overall, 26th in beef, 15th in swine and 35th in sheep and goat. Paul Hayes placed 20th overall, 14th in beef, 33rd in swine and 10th in sheep and goat. Dixie Snodgrass competed as an individual in the Intermediate division and placed 23rd overall, 27th in beef, 23rd in swine and 42nd in sheep and goat.

Leaders 4 Life

Leaders 4 Life is a contest that allows the kids to explore parliamentary procedure and their leadership skills. These teams were led by Patty Snodgrass and practiced weekly to improve their skills. They have one chance to show off their skills at the District 8 L4L contest.

4-H Photography

Photography is a fun project that allows members to explore their creativity and enhance their skills. Kids submit pictures to be judged at county and those winners advance to District in a variety of categories.

District 8 Roundup

District 8 Round Up is held every year and consists of public speaking events and Share-the-Fun, which is like a talent show. Liam Miller placed second with his gardening speech, Ainslea Hayes placed fourth with her Brahman speech and Paul Hayes V placed fifth with his vaccinations speech.

State indoor archery

The State Indoor Archery Tournament is a platform for our amazing archers to show their skills. These 4-H members practice multiple times a week with each other and by themselves. Archery coaches Wayson Conner and Christy Wilson (club manager) and participants' parents lead these kids to success at their contests.

Bass Fishing Skill-a-thon

River Yates competed in a Statewide Virtual Bass Fishing Skill-a-thon. With the ability to compete in up to three events and fish their favorite spot. He was able to tune into daily Skill-a-thon sessions for a week such as Cooking with Bass, Fishing Safety and Visit with the Game Warden. He competed at the State level as an intermediate member and placed 76th and placed 8th in District 8.

Food Challenge

Food Challenge is an event that normally takes place in the Fall, however, lets be honest, nothing about this year has been normal. After cancellation due to COVID-19, the teams were unsure if they were going to compete. Luckily, they got the chance to show off not only their cooking skills, but also their communication skills and knowledge of food and nutrition. In this contest the participants do not know what category they will compete in or what food will be available. They are given a key ingredient and a limited pantry to prep, cook and create a presentation in 40 minutes over the nutrition benefits and food safety of their dish. This contest can be compared to the Food Network show “Chopped” and is a whirlwind of fun.

This summer will see many more great opportunities for our members, whether it be camps at the local or state level, Breed Association competitions, or Record Book contests at the county, district, and, hopefully, state level. Each one puts 110% of themselves into their projects on top of everything else they do through school, church, and other organizations. Juggling sports, animals, 4-H, FFA, Dance and a multitude of other extracurriculars they always manage to come out on top.

As proud as we are of their success in contests, we are prouder of the people they are becoming. Their personal growth in leadership and teamwork is noticeable each passing day. 4-H teaches members to develop their skills but also develop a love for helping others through community service. Each member plays an integral part of this 4-H program’s success and we look forward to many more achievements in the future.