Beta Mu Delta holds meeting, announces new officers

Submitted to the Reporter

Beta Mu Delta’s April meeting was held in the home of President Karen Wells with Pam Hirsch as hostess.

The theme for the evening was “Let’s Fiesta.” Dinner was chicken sour cream enchiladas, pork tamales, chili, refried beans, pico de gallo, homemade salsa and salad with lime/cilantro dressing. The table was decorated with a festive table runner and matching placemats. Each sister had her own artificial mini cacti. The dessert was Karen Well’s recipe of sapodillas, and various drinks were available.

In a modified Founder’s Day Recognition, The National Anthem (Star Spangled Banner) was played and The Founder’s Day pledge was recited. Since all members were not available at the March meeting, the “Woman of the Year” vote was taken and will be awarded at the May meeting.

Wells opened up discussion for next year’s officers. Melodie Isham will serve as President; Phyllis McMillin as vice president; Carolyn Stegall as treasurer; Pam Hirsch as recording secretary; Ymke Condy as corresponding secretary; and Peggy Lytle as extension officer. All sisters agreed to share most of the committees’ responsibilities.

BMD has received an outpouring of book donations for the Little Libraries, so efforts are underway to construct a couple of more book shelters and get in place around town.

The upcoming May meeting will end this season's meetings as the Sisters will break for the summer months, but assisting in the community will continue.