Cynthia Ann, Quanah Parker exhibit comes to Barnard's Mill

“The Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker Exhibit, A Woman OF Two Worlds and a Man IN Two Worlds” is a traveling exhibit of rarely seen photos of Quanah and Cynthia Ann Parker.

The photo exhibit will be on display through July 25 at Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. This is a free historical tour.

This exhibit is brought to the public by Barnard’s Mill and Somervell County and Radiant Swim School.

Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker are two important names in U.S. frontier history. Much can be learned from the dramatic story of these two courageous individuals. In 1836, a Comanche raiding party took Cynthia Ann from her family.

Over the following years, she became wife to a Comanche chief and mother to children, including Quanah. After Cynthia Ann was taken back by Texas Rangers, Quanah became one of the most important Comanche leaders both in war and peace.

The photo exhibit tells this story of the lives of these two persons caught between two different worlds. The Lakes Trail Region views this traveling exhibit as a way to educate visitors about their lives.

Several individuals and organizations are involved in this effort. Douglas Harman, board member of the Lakes Trail Region and Clara Ruddell, Historic Photograph Research and Consulting, worked with the Lakes Trail Program to put this exhibit together.

Clara Ruddell is the principal researcher assembling the photo materials. The Redstone Visual Impression Company, through its graphic designer Paula Abney, created the exhibit materials for display. Many organizations and individuals have assisted in making available photos and information which have gone into the creation of the exhibit.

Special recognition must be given to the Comanche Nation and the many members of the Parker family for keeping this story alive and sharing materials and information. Ben Tahmahkera, great-great-grandson of Quanah, has provided special inspiration for the project. This exhibit is the beginning of an effort to bring more attention to the important Native American heritage in our region.

The exhibit is sponsored by The Texas Trail of Fame, one of the 10 Heritage Trail Regions created through the Texas Historical Commission.

For more information about the exhibit contact Ann Carver (972) 965-4455.