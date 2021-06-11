Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Fossil Rim hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., a fun event where patrons can spend an evening exploring the nature of Texas.

The Twilight T.W.A.N.G. education program includes an adventure into the park, nature walk to test your senses, campfire/s’mores science, and plenty of surprises as the team's educator keeps the fun coming.

The event continues on the following dates: June 12, 18 and 26.

Fee for the program is $50 per person with a five-person minimum. Registration can be done in advance online at https://fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/.

For more information, email info@fossilrim.org or visit fossilrim.org

SCWD hosting fireworks show

The 11th Annual Somervell County Water District fireworks show will be held Sunday, July 4, at Wheeler Branch Reservoir.

Park opens at 7 a.m. with regular admission: county adults ($5), county kids ($2) and non-county adults ($10) and non-county kids ($5).

Brady Hulsey Band will perform at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

For more park info, visit www.scwd.com.





County accepting entries for July 3 parade

Somervell County is now accepting entries for the July 3 parade that will begin at 9 a.m.

To sign up for an entry or if you have a business and are interested in setting up a family game on the Square from 9-12, please contact Kelly Harris at kelly.harris@co.somervell.tx.us.

Read Southall Band to perform in Glen Rose

The Dr. Roger E. Marks Healthcare Foundation is hosting the Read Southall Band with Cody Canada and The Departed on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. at the Texas Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com, and they range from $32.50 to $37.50.

For more information, contact Lisa Andersen at GRMC at 254-897-2215 ext. 441.

Clover Kid Camp planned

Clover Kid Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 26, at the Somervell County AgriLife Extension Office, 1405 Texas Drive.

The camp is open to current kindergarten through second-graders.

The kids will learn about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities.

Cost for the camp is $15 and deadline to register is July 12. RSVP to janna.reynolds@ag.tamu.edu.

For more information, call the Somervell County Extension office at (254) 897-2809.

Heroes with Handbags raises funds for children's center

The Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center is sponsoring a Heroes with Handbags designer purse bingo on Aug. 26 at Salon el Ranchito, 7504 W. Highway 377, Tolar.

All funds raised from this event will benefit the center and the Rainbow Room in the fight against child abuse.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and silent auction bidding, with the bingo starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets include 20 games of bingo with designer handbags as prizes, dinner, and fun.

Louis Vuitton raffle tickets will be available for $50 each. Ticketholders need not be present to win.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit aluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292.