Glen Rose Optimist Club honors youths of the month

Reporter Staff

GLEN ROSE — Four Glen Rose ISD students were honored as the Optimist Club Youths of the Month in a ceremony held at Barnard’s Mill.

Glen Rose High School Principal Kelly Shackleford and Glen Rose Junior High School Principal Lance Cathey recognized Jocelyn Mims and Nicholas Cruse from the high school, and Alexis Rynders and David Tonche from the junior high.

Mims is a graduate of the Class of 2021. She was a member of WIT her junior and senior years and TGCA All-State Academic Team.

She held leadership roles as Cross Country team captain her junior and senior years; and marching band leader her senior year.

She was named to the TGCA 4A Cross Country All-State Team her freshman and senior years; TGCA 4A All-State Academic Team her senior year; All-Region Cross Country Team her freshman year; regional and state cross country qualifier all four years of high school; team District Champions for Cross Country, freshman year; and regional qualifier in track all four years of high school.

In the community, Mims helped with Paluxy Valley Marching Festival for three years.

She graduated with 19 dual credit hours and plans to attend Angelo State University.

Also a 2021 graduate, Cruse advanced to Region in speech events such as LD Debate and Persuasive Speaking multiple years in a row along with UIL Social Studies his senior year.

In the community he helped out in several events with basketball tournaments, donated to Papa’s Pantry and Toys to Tots, and as a member of the Culinary Arts class, he volunteered his time at stock shows and sports tournaments with catering.

Cruse graduated with 39 dual credit college hours and plans to attend Tarrant County College.

Rynders' academic involvement includes UIL, Honor Roll, National Junior Honor Society, yearbook staff and Student Council.

She has been a youth basketball coach, basketball team captain, has given the incoming sixth-graders a tour of the campus and is a NJHS Leadership Speaker.

Rynders was part of the District Championship teams in basketball and track and district runner-up for Cross Country.

She was named Miss GRJH and Class Favorite.

She has done 40 volunteer hours this year of helping with youth sports teams, the Texas Revolt Select Basketball Team and is a member of the Stonewater Church Youth Group.

Tonche participated in choir and band and tries to be a leader in school whenever he can.

In choir, his group achieved the best rating possible and in band, his group went to UIL competition.

Tonche plays soccer for the Glen Rose Soccer Association.