Free summer feeding program runs through June 30

Special to the Reporter

The annual GRISD Summer Feeding Program, free of charge for all children age 18 and younger, runs through June 30 (with daily pick-ups Monday-Friday), according to Jill Lawson, GRISD Child Nutrition Director.

In-Person (congregate) breakfast is available Monday through Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Glen Rose Intermediate.

In-Person (congregate) lunch is available Monday through Friday at Glen Rose Intermediate from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Non-congregate (grab and go) lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Fridays at four locations: Heritage Park on Matthews Street and Hwy 144; Ramos Mobile Park, 1157 CR 320; AJ’s BBQ (formerly), 509 NE Big Bend Trail; and Glen Rose Intermediate School (teacher parking lot, near gym door).

For more information or questions, contact GRISD Child Nutrition at lawsji@grisd.net or (254) 898-3907.