GR cheer teams attend camp; bring home special award
Reporter Staff
Glen Rose High School cheerleaders attended NCA Cheer Camp at Southern Methodist University from June 7-9.
The GRHS Cheer Program won the Herkie Award for the camp.
The Herkie Award is a special award given to the team that scores the highest among all teams within their level.
The following Varsity Team Camp Awards were given to the teams:
• 11 All American Cheerleader Nominees
• 1 All American Mascot Nominee
• 6 All American Cheerleaders
• 3 Spirit Sticks
• 2 Superior Evaluations
• Top Band Chant
• Stunt S.A.F.E Award
• Herkie Award
• NCA Nationals Bid
Junior Varsity Team Camp Awards:
• 7 All American Nominees
• 1 All American Cheerleader
• 2 Spirit Sticks
• Stunt S.A.F.E Award
• NCA Nationals Bid