GR cheer teams attend camp; bring home special award

Reporter Staff

Glen Rose High School cheerleaders attended NCA Cheer Camp at Southern Methodist University from June 7-9.

The GRHS Cheer Program won the Herkie Award for the camp.

The Herkie Award is a special award given to the team that scores the highest among all teams within their level.

The following Varsity Team Camp Awards were given to the teams:

• 11 All American Cheerleader Nominees

• 1 All American Mascot Nominee

• 6 All American Cheerleaders

• 3 Spirit Sticks

• 2 Superior Evaluations

• Top Band Chant

• Stunt S.A.F.E Award

• Herkie Award

• NCA Nationals Bid

Junior Varsity Team Camp Awards:

• 7 All American Nominees

• 1 All American Cheerleader

• 2 Spirit Sticks

• Stunt S.A.F.E Award

• NCA Nationals Bid