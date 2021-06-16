GR cheer teams attend camp; bring home special award

Reporter Staff
Glen Rose High School attended NCA Cheer Camp at Southern Methodist University from June 7-9.

The GRHS Cheer Program won the Herkie Award for the camp. 

The Herkie Award is a special award given to the team that scores the highest among all teams within their level.

The following Varsity Team Camp Awards were given to the teams:  

• 11 All American Cheerleader Nominees

• 1 All American Mascot Nominee

• 6 All American Cheerleaders

• 3 Spirit Sticks

• 2 Superior Evaluations

• Top Band Chant 

• Stunt S.A.F.E Award

• Herkie Award

• NCA Nationals Bid

Junior Varsity Team Camp Awards:

• 7 All American Nominees

• 1 All American Cheerleader

• 2 Spirit Sticks

• Stunt S.A.F.E Award

• NCA Nationals Bid