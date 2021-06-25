PaPa's Pantry receives donations

Reporter Staff

Glen Rose Medical Center, LDL Education Resources and Rose Nursing and Rehab sponsored a food drive for PaPa's Pantry.

The drive focused mainly on snack-type items for the summer for children of the food pantry's clients.

Items donated included Little Debbie snack cakes, individual packages of Goldfish crackers, individual bags of Cheez-its, animal crackers, small bags of chips, fruit snacks, cereal bars, individual microwavable mac and cheese and Capri Suns.

Individuals wishing to donate more of these types of items may do so by dropping them off at PaPa's Pantry at 753 Gibbs Blvd. Food pantry hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday.

In addition to the snack donations, the food pantry received donations of beef from Mac and Leta Yocham and Gerry Byrn, and LDL paid to have them processed.

With the meat, the pantry will be able to feed approximately 100 families, averaging about 400 people, per month.

If any other ranchers are interested in donating beef, contact the food pantry or LDL to start the process.