Parade, fireworks and more planned for Fourth of July in Somervell County

Reporter Staff

A parade, family games, fireworks and more are in store for Glen Rose and Somervell County residents to mark the Fourth of July.

The festivities kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Independence Day parade in the Historic Glen Rose Town Square.

All participants must meet at the Glen Rose High School parking lot at 8 a.m. to line up. The parade will continue through the parade route to Glen Rose Town Square.

From 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a variety of family-friendly games on The Square.

For Sunday's festivities, it's time to pack a cooler (no glass), chairs and floats and grab a spot at the Wheeler Branch Reservoir, 2099 CR 301, to watch the 11th Annual Firework Show put on by the Somervell County Water District.

The event is first come, first served so no reservations can be made. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and it is cash only for those arriving before 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., admission is free.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children, if they are Somervell County residents.

Fees for nonresidents are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Enjoy live music by the Brady Hulsey Band at Wheeler Branch Park starting at 7 p.m.

The four-piece band from Glen Rose plays a variety of traditional country and Texas country.

The evening's festivities wrap up with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. with the park closing at 11 p.m.

For more information on the Wheeler Branch Reservoir, visit www.scwd.com