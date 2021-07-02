Glen Rose Community News in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Anderson to perform at Dinosaur Valley RV Park

Dinosaur Valley RV Park, 1099 Park Road 59, is hosting Gary Anderson in concert on Friday for their campers.

Gary Anderson and The Moonlighters, based out of Glen Rose, plays Texas Country blended with a mix of southern rock, blues and yesterdays hits as well as originals.

Campers can enjoy the nostalgic cowboy and Indians frontier land-themed campground with the latest amenities including spacious drive through RV spots with 50 amp full hookups and fully furnished cabins.

In addition, the park has opened up its second phase and is now accepting applications for the office/store. Full- and part-time positions available with hourly wage negotiable. Apply at the office to schedule an interview.

Crave hosting grand opening

Crave Bakery, 211 NE Barnard St., is hosting a grand opening event starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

They will be serving house made coffee and warm cookies.

Later in the evening there will be local music, food, and a party with balloons and cotton candy.

For more information, check out their website at www.craveglenrose.com

Legion Post hosting pancake breakfast

The Glen Rose American Legion Oliver Windell Buzan Post 462 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Somervell County Senior Citizens Center, 209 SW Barnard St.

Join the Dinosaur Valley veterans for pancakes and sausage before the Fourth of July parade.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Post462GRTX

SCWD hosting fireworks show

The 11th Annual Somervell County Water District fireworks show will be held Sunday, July 4, at Wheeler Branch Reservoir.

Park opens at 7 a.m. with regular admission: county adults ($5), county kids ($2) and non-county adults ($10) and non-county kids ($5).

Brady Hulsey Band will perform at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

For more park info, visit www.scwd.com.

DVSP hosting Solar System Walk

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting a Solar System Walk from 8-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Ever wondered how close the planets are to each other? Come with us as we take a 1,000-yard walk through a scale model of the solar system.

The walk will start at the Amphitheater and follow the Solar System Walk to the overflow parking lot where the Fort Worth Astronomical Society is holding a Star Party.

Walk next to Mars, Jupiter and Neptune on your way to get a close up view of the Milky Way.

For more information and to register for this event, go to tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/dinosaur-valley/solar-system-walk-1

DVSP hosting Track Talk

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting a Track Talk on the 113-million-year-old story of the park's dinosaur tracks at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The program is scheduled for every Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 25

Join a ranger as we step back in time and discuss the dinosaur tracks that put us on the map. The event is held at the roped off area of the Main Track Site.

Attendance is free with park admission.

For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/dinosaur-valle

Paluxy River Jam set for July 16-17

Paluxy River Jam with The Hamilton's and Clayton Landua is scheduled for July 16-17 at the Dinosaur Valley RV Park, 1099 Park Road 59.

Also featured will be Hayden Huse, Ryan Turner, Mike Stanley, Darren Kozelsky, Blake Burrow, and Troy Murph and Friends.

In addition to the live music, there will be camping, a cornhole tournament, and a barbecue cookoff.

Advance reservations and separate concert tickets are required.

All overnight reservations must be booked over the phone and cannot be booked online.

Concert tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com, once DVRVP site is reserved.

For more information, visit www.dinosaurvalleyrvpark.com

Read Southall Band to perform in Glen Rose

The Dr. Roger E. Marks Healthcare Foundation is hosting the Read Southall Band with Cody Canada and The Departed on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. at the Texas Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com, and they range from $32.50 to $37.50.

For more information, contact Lisa Andersen at GRMC at 254-897-2215 ext. 441.

Parker exhibit available until July 25

The Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds is available for viewing at Barnard's Mill & Art Museum through July 25. The museum is located at 307 SW Barnard St., Glen Rose.

Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker are two important names in U.S. frontier history. In 1836, a Comanche raiding party took Cynthia Ann from her family. Over the following years, she became wife to a Comanche chief and mother to children, including Quanah.

After Cynthia Ann was taken back by Texas Rangers, Quanah became one of the most important Comanche leaders both in war and peace. The photo exhibit tells this story of the lives of these two persons caught between two different worlds.

The exhibit is free to the public and is open for viewing Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.barnardsmill.org/events/quanah-parker-exhibit

Clover Kid Camp planned

Clover Kid Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 26, at the Somervell County AgriLife Extension Office, 1405 Texas Drive.

The camp is open to current kindergarten through second-graders.

The kids will learn about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities.

Cost for the camp is $15 and deadline to register is July 12. RSVP to janna.reynolds@ag.tamu.edu.

For more information, call the Somervell County Extension office at (254) 897-2809.

Heroes with Handbags raises funds for children's center

The Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center is sponsoring a Heroes with Handbags designer purse bingo on Aug. 26 at Salon el Ranchito, 7504 W. Highway 377, Tolar.

All funds raised from this event will benefit the center and the Rainbow Room in the fight against child abuse.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and silent auction bidding, with the bingo starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets include 20 games of bingo with designer handbags as prizes, dinner, and fun.

Louis Vuitton raffle tickets will be available for $50 each. Ticketholders need not be present to win.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit aluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292.