GRHS teacher fares well in photography competition

Reporter Staff

Glen Rose High School teacher Laura S. Veno recently competed in the ATPI Summer Workshop for Photography Instructors.

Veno participated in the "Cropped" competition, similar in style to the television show "Chopped".

In Round 1, photographers were given 20 minutes and the theme "Worm's Eye View" to venture out and create an image. In Round 2, photographers were given 20 minutes and the theme "Purple" to repeat the process.

Judges scored on overall thematic, composition and technical skill.

Veno made it into the top 10 of Round 1 with the image of the girl and won in Round 2 with the image of the snow cone.

"For Round 2, I happened to be on my way to the Snow Shack with my kids," Veno said. "Remi McFarland and Jaxon Heppler (students of mine) were working at the time and able to get me a grape snow cone, stat."

Veno stated that the biggest challenge with a competition like this is to challenge yourself creatively with the resources you have on hand, to not to create something ordinary or even duplicate a popular idea, and push your technical skills and composition in a very short amount of time.

"It is very fast paced and thrilling to make the deadline!" Veno added.

This will be one of the many student competitions that GRHS's new photography class will be participating in regularly and at the ATPI Student Winter Conference in February 2022.