Barnard's Mill hosting special Quanah Parker event

Reporter Staff

Barnard's Mill & Art Museum, in conjunction with the One Man, Two Worlds exhibit and the Comanche Nation, welcome the public to an evening to celebrate the life and impact of Chief Quanah Parker.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at the mill, 307 SW Barnard St.

Guests will experience authentic Comanche dances, drums, and a ceremony in honor of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker.

From 5:30-6 p.m., there will be a VIP meet and greet with descendants of Quanah and Cynthia Ann Parker. This is for members only.

From 6 p.m. until drums end, the celebration is open to the general public.

Cost to attend is free for members and $10 for non-members.

To purchase tickets online, visit www.barnardsmill.org/events/one-man-two-worlds-celebration

The event is sponsored by the Somervell County Historical Society, Casa de Milagros in Rainbow, Brazos River House Retreat in Rainbow, Somervell County and the Radiant Swim School.