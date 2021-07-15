Lake Granbury water quality training set for July 20

Kerry Halladay

Texas A&M AgriLife

A free, hybrid Texas Watershed Steward workshop on Lake Granbury water quality is set for 1-5 p.m. on July 20. In-person participants can earn continuing education credits for several professional fields.

The workshop will be at the Lake Granbury Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl St., Granbury. A virtual attendance option will also be available for those unable to attend in person.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board are presenting the event in cooperation with the Brazos River Authority, BRA, and the City of Granbury.

“This workshop is designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities,” said Michael Kuitu, AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, Bryan-College Station.

“The workshop is free and open to anyone interested in improving water quality in the region.”

To attend in-person or virtually, participants must preregister at the Texas Watershed Steward website at https://tws.tamu.edu or by calling 979-862-4457.

“Once registered, additional meeting information, including our social distancing measures and sanitation practices we plan to perform will be provided,” Kuitu said.

Helping improve Lake Granbury water quality

The workshop will include a discussion on watershed systems, along with types and sources of water pollution. It will overview water quality and watershed management in Texas with an emphasis on area water quality and local resources. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management.

“The BRA finalized a watershed protection plan for Lake Granbury in 2011 to help improve and protect surface water quality,” said Tiffany Malzahn, BRA environmental and compliance manager, Waco.

“Delivery of this workshop is one of the components of that plan. Therefore, we are inviting the public to not only learn about water quality management, but also how they may become involved, including implementing science-based best management practices in their homes and at their jobs.”

Light refreshments will be provided by the City of Granbury. Attendees of the workshop will also receive a copy of the Texas Watershed Steward Handbook and are eligible to earn a certificate of completion. The Texas Watershed Steward program offers continuing education for multiple professional disciplines. However, the quantity of continuing education offered may vary for select disciplines, depending on whether one attends in-person or virtually.

Continuing education opportunities

Four hours of continuing education units, CEUs, are available for those who attend in person. CEUs are available for the following professional disciplines: soil and water management for certified crop advisers, professional engineers, certified teachers, professional geoscientists, certified landscape architects and certified floodplain managers. Certified planners with the American Institute of Certified Planners will receive four CEUs in certification maintenance and one and a half CEUs in law.

Four CEUs will also be provided to the following Texas Commission on Environmental Quality occupational licensees: wastewater system operators, public water system operators, on-site sewage facility installers and landscape irrigators.

In-person attendees for Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide license holders can earn three general CEUs, and nutrient management specialists can earn two credits. Contact Kuitu for questions regarding professional continuing education afforded to virtual attendees.

Funding for this effort is provided through a federal Clean Water Act §319(h) Nonpoint Source Grant administered by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on the Texas Watershed Steward program, and to preregister, go to the website or contact Kuitu at 979-862-4457, mkuitu@tamu.edu; or Hannah Hoffman at 817-579-3280, hannah.hoffman@ag.tamu.edu.