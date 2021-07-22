Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

DVSP hosting Moonshiner's Hike

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting a Moonshiner's Hike from 8-10 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

Explore the interesting history of moonshine in Texas. On this hike, we will learn how people made, hid, sold, and survived on moonshine in Prohibition-Era Texas. Along the way, you will see if you have what it takes to make it as a true Texas moonshiner by playing a game of luck.

This hike is about 3 miles long. The terrain is rocky and hilly. We will cross a river, so come prepared to get your feet wet. Good hiking shoes, water, and sun protection are recommended. This hike is recommended for ages 13 and older.

While there will be discussion on alcohol in an educational and historical way, alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited on this hike.

Participants should meet at the Trail Head parking lot and bring a flashlight, sturdy shoes that can get wet, and water.

Those who do not reserve a day pass ahead of time will need to come with exact change or a Texas State Parks Pass to fill out a self-pay envelope at park headquarters.

For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/dinosaur-valley/moonshiners-hike-3

Sexton Mill hosting cornhole tournament

A Throwdown at the Feed Mill cornhole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, at Sexton Mill, 100 Grace St.

Players will be randomly placed with partners for the first four games then the computer will take a ranking and scores and pair participants up with a final partner for the Double Elimination Playoff.

No experience is necessary and anyone can play and win,.

Games will be in the Switcholio format with a cost of $10 per player.

Boards open at 6 p.m. with the tournament starting at 7 p.m.

Parker exhibit available until July 25

The Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds is available for viewing at Barnard's Mill & Art Museum through July 25. The museum is located at 307 SW Barnard St., Glen Rose.

Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker are two important names in U.S. frontier history. In 1836, a Comanche raiding party took Cynthia Ann from her family. Over the following years, she became wife to a Comanche chief and mother to children, including Quanah.

After Cynthia Ann was taken back by Texas Rangers, Quanah became one of the most important Comanche leaders both in war and peace. The photo exhibit tells this story of the lives of these two persons caught between two different worlds.

The exhibit is free to the public and is open for viewing Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.barnardsmill.org/events/quanah-parker-exhibit

DVSP hosting Little Hike on the Prairie

Dinosaur Valley State Park will host Little Hike on the Prairie from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

The power of prairies is deeper than you may think.

Follow a ranger on a half-mile stroll along the ADA accessible trail and learn about the hidden power of the prairie. We'll talk about why prairies matter, how they began, what the park does to promote prairie growth, and how hikers can help.

Hikers are asked to meet at the main track site (near the bike rack) and should bring water and a hat.

Cost is free with paid park admission.

Flat Five scheduled to perform Sunday

Flat Five will be performing at home in Glen Rose from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bull Lion Ranch Wine Shop, 202 NE Barnard St.

Support local businesses, great Texas wines and Texas agriculture. And check out their tasting room connected to T & A Outfitters.

For more information, follow Bull Lion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BullLionWineGlenRose

Blackie's on the Square hosting live music

Blackie's on the Square, 102 A. Walnut St., is hosting musician Joe Savage from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Savage is the winner of Fort Worth Weekly's Best C& W Award (2018) and is currently working on a new album titled "El Camino", a collection of 11 songs written while Joe walked the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2019.

For more information, visit http://www.joesavagemusic.com/ or www.facebook.com/BlackiesOnTheSquare/

Prairie Rose Chapter of NPSOT presents program

On Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Glen Rose Citizen Center, 209 SW Barnard St., John Snowden, the Texas Grassman, will talk about using native grasses as ornamental plants.

Snowden is an expert on native grasses, so bring all your grass questions. The Native Plant Society of Texas meetings are open to the public.

Snowden earned his bachelor's degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences at Texas A&M in 1979, then later took his MS in horticulture at A&M in 1990.

He noticed the absence of native grasses available for landscaping which led to opening Bluestem Nursery.

The mission of the Native Plant Society is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example. The Prairie Rose Chapter of NPSOT has members from Hood, Somervell, Erath, Bosque, Johnson and Hamilton counties.

Clover Kid Camp planned

Clover Kid Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 26, at the Somervell County AgriLife Extension Office, 1405 Texas Drive.

The camp is open to current kindergarten through second-graders.

The kids will learn about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities.

Cost for the camp is $15 and deadline to register is July 12. RSVP to janna.reynolds@ag.tamu.edu.

For more information, call the Somervell County Extension office at (254) 897-2809.

GR Family Dental hosting free checks for students

Glen Rose Family Dental is hosting free dental exams and cleanings for students from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

This is a free event for all students. Each student will receive an exam and cleaning and at the end of the day, there will be a drawing for a backpack full of school supplies.

The space for this event is limited. Reserve a spot for your student by calling (254) 898-4646.

Squaw Valley hosting Tuesday Night Scrambles

Squaw Valley Golf Course hosts Tuesday Night Scrambles that are open to everyone.

Cost is $20 per person.

Those interested are asked to call by 4:45 (each Tuesday) and let the golf shop know they are coming. Tee off time is about 5:15 p.m.

For more information or to register, call (254) 897-7956.

DVSP hosting Fish with a Ranger

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting a Fish with a Ranger event from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29.

Join this Ranger-led fishing program and come away a better angler. Learn how to identify different fish species, regulations, and tips to enjoy the day on the water.

Participants are asked to meet at the Blue Hole parking lot and bring water, close-toed shoes, fishing equipment if you have any (equipment provided for the program also).

Cost for this event is free with park admission. Advance reservations are urged.

For more information, contact Allen Dees at (817) 776-3924 or allen.dees@tpwd.texas.gov.

Heroes with Handbags raises funds for children's center

The Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center is sponsoring a Heroes with Handbags designer purse bingo on Aug. 26 at Salon el Ranchito, 7504 W. Highway 377, Tolar.

All funds raised from this event will benefit the center and the Rainbow Room in the fight against child abuse.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and silent auction bidding, with the bingo starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets include 20 games of bingo with designer handbags as prizes, dinner, and fun.

Louis Vuitton raffle tickets will be available for $50 each. Ticketholders need not be present to win.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit aluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292.