Oklahoma man dies in Somervell County crash

Reporter Staff

A Saturday night crash in Somervell County has left an Oklahoma man dead.

At about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene of a one-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 144, according to news release from DPS.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on SH 144 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the motorcycle, Cameron Lee McCombs, 25, of Hannah, Oklahoma, failed to negotiate a right hand curve and struck a sign, the release states.

The motorcycle traveled up an embankment and McCombs was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, DPS officials report.

No additional information is available.