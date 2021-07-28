Somervell County Sheriff's Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report, July 13-26

• Valverde, Andy; 46, Dallas; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Wyatt, Aspin Michael; 20, Coleman, Texas; evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft

• Massey, Jason Todd; 47; Glen Rose; warrant (Hood County)

• Meadows, Johnny Lee; 39, Cleburne; assault

• Baldwin, Kylee; 32, Granbury; out-of-county warrant

• Galdeano, Erika; 26, Fort Worth; warrants

• Seitz, Michael Wayne; 36, Granbury; warrants (Somervell County)

•• Bruce, Terry Allen; 45, Glen Rose; warrant (Somervell County)

• Byars, Tristan Jay; 21, Granbury; warrants

• Munoz, Rudy Zamora; 35, Joshua; serving 120 days consecutive

• McConnell, Jeremy; 28, San Marcos; possession of a controlled substance

• Seay, Mary; 32, Glen Rose; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana

• Wilganoski, Jason Scott; 38, Tolar; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

• Beyers, Gabriel Angela; 19; Pensacola, Florida; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana

• Junge, Lori Ann; 56, Glen Rose; warrant arrest

Crash Report

• July 14: 1000 block of CR 318; accident with injury

• July 14: 15100 block of Mitchell Bend Court; minor accident

• July 15: 11000 block of US Highway 67; accident with injury

• July 17: 5800 block of North SH 144; minor accident

• July 18: 1600 block of Park Road 59; minor accident

• July 19: 900 block of NE Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• July 20: W. US Highway 67/CR 2005; accident with injury

• July 20: 400 block of North Gaither Street; accident with injury

• July 24: 500 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury

Fire Report

• July 11: 2400 block of CR 312; brush fire

• July 12: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; structure fire

• July 19: 2100 block of CR 304; vehicle fire