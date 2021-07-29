Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

GR Family Dental hosting free checks for students

Glen Rose Family Dental is hosting free dental exams and cleanings for students from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

This is a free event for all students. Each student will receive an exam and cleaning and at the end of the day, there will be a drawing for a backpack full of school supplies.

The space for this event is limited. Reserve a spot for your student by calling (254) 898-4646.

Squaw Valley hosting Tuesday Night Scrambles

Squaw Valley Golf Course hosts Tuesday Night Scrambles that are open to everyone.

Cost is $20 per person.

Those interested are asked to call by 4:45 (each Tuesday) and let the golf shop know they are coming. Tee off time is about 5:15 p.m.

For more information or to register, call (254) 897-7956.

Heroes with Handbags raises funds for children's center

The Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center is sponsoring a Heroes with Handbags designer purse bingo on Aug. 26 at Salon el Ranchito, 7504 W. Highway 377, Tolar.

All funds raised from this event will benefit the center and the Rainbow Room in the fight against child abuse.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and silent auction bidding, with the bingo starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets include 20 games of bingo with designer handbags as prizes, dinner, and fun.

Louis Vuitton raffle tickets will be available for $50 each. Ticketholders need not be present to win.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit aluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292.