GRABC prospered despite pandemic

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The 2020-21 school year began with the cloud of uncertainty hanging over it as worries swirled if COVID-19 would cancel the year or severely limit participation.

The Glen Rose Athletic Booster Club had the same worry, but in the end, the nonprofit organization enjoyed one of its best years in recent memory.

“Although the worry was still present, our great sponsors and supporters were eager to regain normalcy,” said GRABC President-Elect Jessica Douglas. “I believe resiliency amongst our community was the largest factor of last year’s success.”

Through donations, banner sales, concession sales, flag and apparel sales, and other sponsorship avenues, the booster awarded $19,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

"This is the first and foremost goal of our organization,” Douglas said. “We eagerly reward these young adults to help fund further education. It’s with the utmost honor to be a part of this aspect of our organization and is not obtainable without the generous support of our sponsors and donors.”

The last three years, the booster club has given back $52,500 in scholarships to more than 30 Glen Rose seniors. Four years ago, the booster club gave out $6,000, and it has steadily grown from there with $11,000 in 2019, $22,500 in 2020, and $19,000 this year.

In addition to scholarships, over the years, the booster club has made financial or in-kind donations, or made purchases for Glen Rose ISD, boy’s basketball, girl’s basketball, football, volleyball, tennis, golf, baseball, FCCLA, yearbook and the art-media department. It has also partnered with the Glen Rose Lions Club as well with its annual boys and girls basketball tournaments.

Douglas will spend the 2021-22 school year as the president-elect and will take over for the 2022-23 school year, and her vision will remain the same.

“My dream is to maintain the GRABC’s core values that we’ve developed over the last several years,” she said. “This organization has a strong foundation that, with the right mindset, will stay strong for years down the road. We have limitless potential to grow and prosper.”

Douglas said the booster club, which is a 501(c)3 organization, currently has a nine-person board that oversees concessions, equipment, apparel, financial, administrative and corporate sponsorships. The club is always looking for additional volunteers to help in each of these areas.

“Just like any operation, each component of a program must run in unison to become a well-orchestrated organization,” she said. “Our board members each contribute an aspect of their own attributes to help oil this machine.”

But the assistance of the community is what has made the booster club’s success possible.

“Without our community’s support, this boat would sink. It is the loyal volunteers, the business sponsors, and Glen Rose’s involvement that makes the wheels turn,” she said. “We are very grateful for years of support from GRISD and without its support of our vision, our big dreams would be impossible. We look forward to partnering with the new superintendent, Dr. Overbo, and his staff to make each year better than the previous.”

On Friday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena, the GRABC will be hosting a meet-and-greet, and it is inviting the community to come out for free hotdogs while learning more about what the booster club has to offer. The GRABC will also be unveiling its new line of apparel that will be for sale at Meet the Tiger, which will be held Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

“This town is the greatest little town in Texas, and I dream of this booster club being the best there is,” Douglas said. “We would like to reflect the simple act of volunteerism in a positive light that directly impacts our younger generations. The 2021 Tiger Eye Award recipient, Becky Whitt Ice, hit the nail on the head when she encouraged the graduating class to volunteer and relayed to them a fresh perspective of its benefits.”