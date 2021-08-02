3 killed in head-on collision west of Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three women, including a 56-year-old Glen Rose resident, were killed Saturday afternoon in a two-car collision on Highway 67 Saturday afternoon 3 miles west of Glen Rose.

According to The Flash Today, Erath County, Linda A. White, along with passengers Sarah C. Hale, 41, and Kimberly A. Robbins, both of Marshall, Texas, were killed when a Fiat driven by White, crossed from the westbound lanes of to the eastbound lanes, striking head-on a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Heaven Anita, 23.

Anita, a resident of Portland, Maine, was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth. The extent of her injuries were not disclosed, according to The Flash Today.

The accident, which happened between the Morrison Valley subdivision and the turnoff to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, occurred approximately 3:30 p.m., and the highway was closed in both directions for more than four hours.