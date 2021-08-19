Bosque River DRT members attend district workshop

Submitted to the Empire-Tribune

Members of the Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas recently attended the District 2 Workshop in Brownwood.

The meeting, held in the Mabee Center of Howard Payne University, started at 8 a.m. on Aug 7.

Reports were presented by National President General Kim Zapalac, President General-Elect Carol Steakley and other national officers as well as district chapter presidents.

The status of the construction of the new headquarters and museum building in Austin was discussed. The district meeting is a chance for members to get to know each other and exchange ideas for the benefit of local chapters.

The first meeting of the 2021-22 year for the Bosque River Chapter is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Stephenville at the First Presbyterian Church.

For information on becoming a member, go to www.drtinfo.org or contact Judith D’Amico (254) 898-0535.