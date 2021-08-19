Glen Rose Community News in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Sexton Mill to host corn hole tournament

The Throwdown at the Feed Mill Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Sexton Mill, located at 100 Grace St. in Glen Rose.

Cost is $10 per player or $20 per team. Each person is guaranteed four games.

Boards open at 6 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 7 p.m.

Glen Rose Soccer Association still looking for players

The GRSA has openings on it U4-U5 coed team. The team will play six games beginning Sept. 18.

The cost is $50.

Log on to www.glenrosesoccer.net to for more information and to register.

SCSO accepting applications

Somervell County Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for Corrections Officer and Dispatcher.

Applications can be picked up from the Sheriff's Office or online at www.somervell.co and delivered to the Sheriff's Office.