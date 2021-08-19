Harris to direct new-and-improved Glen Rose Somervell County CVB

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Since former Glen Rose Convention and Visitor Director Bureau Director Kristen Gibson resigned in April, the CVB has been in flux.

Since then, city of Glen Rose and Somervell County were in discussions about what to do with the CVB, the position wasn’t filled.

However, after a series of interlocal agreements — one of which included the CVB — were reached between the city and the county earlier this summer, the county will take over the operation of the CVB and will work in partnership with the city to promote tourism.

Kelly Harris, who resigned as the city’s CVB director in June 2019 and was hired five months later by Somervell County as the tourist promotion and economic development director, will be the director of the newly titled Glen Rose Somervell County Convention & Visitor Bureau.

“We're not eliminating the city and not eliminating the county, we’re merging the two,” said Harris, who is also a member of the Glen Rose City Council. “We’re one city and one county, so we're putting out that message. The city and county are working together finally and we're back to just one tourism department.”

Harris and her staff are hitting the ground running.

“We're coming into a busy season,” she said. “It is very important to get my team together and start merging and blending the two brands as one and let everybody know what we're doing.”

In addition to Harris. Tiffany Hall is the group sales/media/events coordinator and Pearl Martin is the visitor specialist.

The CVB office will remain in its current location in the Square at 100 NE Barnard St., and there will be a grand re-opening on Friday, Aug. 20 from 1-5 p.m. for individuals to see all the good things the CVB is planning for the remainder of the year and to meet the staff.

Harris has already started the CVB Group meeting that is held at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Barnard’s Mill.

As of July 15, Harris said the city began turning over the hotel occupancy tax to the county, and she said it can be better utilized for a bigger picture for more marketing opportunities. The HOT tax generally brings in $250,000 to $350,000 per year.