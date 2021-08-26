4 candidates file for November election

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — There will be four candidates running for two open positions on the Glen Rose City Council in the November election.

The deadline to file was last Friday, and T.J. Walker, Richard Vaughn, Lesley Jameson and George Freas submitted applications to be on the ballot.

Vaughn and Freas are no strangers to GR politics. Vaughn served on the city council from 2019-20 when he was appointed in August 2019 to fill the unexpired term on Rhonda Hawthorne until the May 2020 election, but it was postponed to November 2020 due to COVID-19. He lost to current city councilman Chip Joslin in that election.

Freas was the mayor of Glen Rose from 1993-1995.

A drawing for place on the ballot was held on Tuesday with the following results: first, Freas; second, Vaughn; third, Jameson; fourth, Walker.

In the November election, one council position is for the seat left vacant by current mayor Julia Douglas, who was on the city council at the time she was elected mayor in May, and the second is for the seat left vacant by Dennis Moore, who resigned in May.

In addition to the two seats, there will also be a vote for or against the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

Early voting will begin Oct. 18 and end Oct. 29, and Election Day is Nov. 2.