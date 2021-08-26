GRISD 2021-22 tax rate to remain the same

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees unanimously passed the tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year in its regular meeting on Monday night at the GRISD Administration Building, and it will remain the same as it was the year prior — 0.9750 cents per $100 property valuation.

GRISD will have the 2021 maintenance and operations tax rate of .8747 cents and the interest and sinking tax rate of .1003 cents for a total tax rate of .9750 cents.

This tax rate, however, will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate due the increase in property values. The tax rate will effectively be raised by 0.4% and will raise taxes for M&O on a $100,000 home by approximately $4.07.

According to GRISD Director of Finance Kayla O’Quinn, the state sets the tax rate and districts “don’t have the ability to move that around,” she said.

O'Quinn said property values would have to rise significantly before the state would allow the district to decrease the tax rate.

The TEA chief appraiser’s July 25 certificate school district taxable values from the certified appraisal roll showed $2,512,611,851 in 2020 for GRISD and $2,549,007,868 in 2021 (1.45% increase).

Two years ago, the district was allowed by the state to lower the tax rate based on the property valuations from $1.03900 to .9750 cents.

By comparison, in 2020-21 Stephenville ISD had the tax rate of $1.22, Granbury $1.12 and Cleburne $1.51.

• Budget passes: The board also passed the 2021-22 budget at $30,651,935 with $27,197,550 coming in general operating; $2,423,395 in debt service; and $1,030,985 in child nutrition. The three major expenditures by percentage: instruction (42%); recapture (22%); and plant maintenance (9%).

• New screens at tennis courts: The board approved the hiring of Viking Fence to install new wind screens around the tennis courts at the cost of $59,169.80 and procurement will be made through TIPS interlocal agreement with funds used from Stadium Improvements Capital Outlay.

Also, the interior fences with side views will be cut down to 4 feet to improve the view for spectators, and fencing will also be added to the exterior pass-through so the facility can be locked up when needed.

• Additional surveillance cameras: The board also approved Enterprises Security Solutions of Texas to upgrade the IP surveillance system at GRISD campuses at the cost of $215,200.98, and procurement will be made through TIPS interlocal agreement, with funds from Technology Capital Projects Fund.

ESST will provide, install and configure 63 new cameras at new camera locations; provide, install and configure 62 new cameras to replaced old cameras; and relocated and configure 48 existing good cameras. In addition, ESST will provide upgraded software and training.

• COVID-19 update: As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, there were seven active cases of COVID-19 with staff and students on three GRISD campuses.

At Glen Rose HS, there are four students cases, and there is one student case each the Glen Rose Intermediate and Glen Rose Elementary. There is only one active staff case and it’s at GLES.