GR Junior High to reopen Thursday to in-person learning

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo confirmed Wednesday that Glen Rose Junior High School will reopen with in-person classes after taking more than a week off due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases at the school.

“We’re going to go back Thursday unless we get some crazy count update (Wednesday night),” Overbo said.

Online learning will no longer be available, Overbo said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Glen Rose Junior High had a total of 39 cases involving one staff member and 38 students, and that's down from the 43 cases from last week.

On Aug. 24, there were only seven active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on three Glen Rose ISD campuses. One week later, however, that number climbed to 42, and the majority were at GRJH.

“We're going to have some kids come back to school Thursday and then a bunch — like 20 kids — on Friday,” Overbo said of students potentially returning from COVID.

He said the district will be taking temperatures at the door Thursday and Friday, and depending on how that goes, the district may continue the practice next week. The district will ask everyone to practice social distancing whenever possible while in the building.

“We are recommending that all students and staff and any visitors wear masks,” Overbo said.

Since the building closed last week, the district has thoroughly cleaned the facility and will continue with rigorous cleaning in all classrooms and commons areas.

Currently, there are no student or staff COVID-19 cases at Glen Rose High School or at the district office or with transportation personnel. There are two student cases at Glen Rose Elementary and one case at Glen Rose Intermediate.

There have been a total of 10 staff and student recoveries at GRJH, seven at GRES, four at GRHS, four at GRIS.