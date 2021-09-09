Rough Creek Trail Run set for Sept. 18

Reporter Staff

Join Rough Creek Lodge, 5165 CR 2013, Glen Rose, for the 2021 Rough Creek Trail Run starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Rough Creek Trail Run (10K / Half Marathon / 50K ULTRA VERTATHON) is set on the ruggedly beautiful grounds and private property of Rough Creek Lodge & Resort just outside of Glen Rose.

This course gives you a little of everything that Texas trails can offer:

* steep ascents and descents for a bit, rolling hills for a while, and flats to open up and run your heart out.

* well-groomed non-technical trail and rocky, rugged, technical sections.

There are some technical miles that are a featured section of the course called the Rusty Crown. 10K and Half Marathon participants can do an optional add-on to complete the Rusty Crown.

Technical running shirt for all entrants, finisher medal for all finishers will be available.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.facebook.com/RoughCreekTrailRun/