Glen Rose Community News in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

American Legion host Patriots Day Ceremony Saturday

American Legion, Oliver Windell Buzan, Post 0462, along with the Dinosaur Valley Veterans and the Somervell County first responders, will be hosting their annual Patriots Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Square.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the falling of the Twin Towers in lower Manhattan, the plane crash in Pennsylvania, and the targeting of the Pentagon.

The Promise admitting first responders, military for free on Saturday

On Saturday, The Promise - Glen Rose is having Heroes Night where veterans, active duty and first responders (medical, law enforcement) will get in free to the performance.

Accompanying family members of the first responders and military can get 50% off by using the promo code HERO21.

Glen Rose Chamber Luncheon is Sept. 16

The September Glen Rose Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held Sept. 16 at noon at Barnard’s Mill located at 307 SW Barnard St.

The cost is $12 at the door or $10 with RSVP to the Chamber office at (254) 897-2286,

Highlight your business at the luncheon by bringing a door prize giveaway.

The meal will be catered by Rhonda Kirkpatrick.

The Chisholm Trail at Barnard’s Mill

The Chisholm Trail Exhibit at Barnard’s Mill, located at 307 SW Barnard St., will run each weekend through Sept. 24, and is free to the public.

The exhibit is on loan from the Texas Lakes & Trails and highlights over 150 years of history, folklore and legacy.

It’s one Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.