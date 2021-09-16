Drum majors play big role for Tiger Pride Band

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — In recognition of their strong leadership and outstanding musicianship among other things, Caroline Davis, Elizabeth Locke, Deshawn Magana and Avril Tovar were named drum majors for the Tiger Pride Band for the 2021-22 school year.

“All of these students have the qualities we look for in a student leader and have some unique skills that help create a positive environment for our band program,” Glen Rose Tiger Pride Band Director Ray Portillo said. “They all will help to continue to build the culture we need to take this program to the next level.”

The selections were made during the summer.

“With Caroline’s positive outlook, Elizabeth’s determination, Deshawn’s passion for excellence and Avril’s musical perseverance, our band members have outstanding role models working with them every day,” Portillo said.

In addition to having strong leadership and musicianship, drum majors must be self-driven and be motivators, Portillo said.

“We rely on their leadership to help begin and end rehearsals,” Portillo said. “They help motivate and encourage the band members, and help to refine members of the band with their marching and playing assignments.”

Along with field conducting, the drum majors assist in teaching fundamentals, taking attendance and teaching drill the band’s marching show.

“Not only are they the ambassadors for the band, they continue the legacy of outstanding drum majors of the Tiger Pride Band,” Portillo said.