GRISD, GRJH see considerable drop in COVID-19 cases

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After taking nearly a week off, taking temperatures at the door and encouraging everyone to mask up, the COVID-19 numbers at Glen Rose Junior High School have substantially decreased.

After seeing a spike in cases reach 43, the current number of student cases at GRJH is four with no staff cases. This year, GRJH has had 51 recovered student cases and one staff recovered case.

In-person instruction resumed at the junior high on Sept. 9.

“We recommended masks and our staff was wearing masks, and we took temperatures at the door,” Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Trig Overbo said. “Everybody complied with that to a certain extent because it's obviously up to personal preference, but we put those protocols in there and once we got below our threshold, we went back to just encouraging masks and then we discontinued with the temperature checks.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Glen Rose Junior High had a total of 39 cases involving one staff member and 38 students, and that was down from the 43 cases the week prior.

GRISD shut down the junior high school from Sept. 2-8. During the closure, staff thoroughly cleaned the facility to get ready for the reopen. The first two days back temperature checks were done at the door but ended Monday.

In totality, GRISD, as of Wednesday, had 13 active student cases with four each at the junior high and elementary school, three at the high school and two at the intermediate. There is one active staff case at the intermediate school and two with transportation personnel.

“We know all so well that it can change in a hurry,” Overbo said. “We’re definitely going to monitor that and be aware of any situation and take care of it. Hopefully, we don't have to go down that road again.”