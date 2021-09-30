4 GRHS choir members selected all-region

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose High School junior choir members Avril Tovar, Kayla Hughes, Weston Henry and Gracie Smith were selected to the Region Choir and will participate at Benbrook Middle School in November at the pre-area contest.

The Glen Rose varsity choir took a total of 16 students to Alvarado High School last Saturday to audition at the TMEA Region 5 Small School Choir competition. In the end, Hughes was ranked second-chair soprano, while Tovar was ninth chair; Smith was ranked sixth-chair alto; and Henry was selected as ninth-chair bass.

"I am very excited about these four students making the choir,” Glen Rose choir director Samuel Teal said. “They worked really hard and faced some difficult competition. This is such an honor for them and will create a lifetime memory of singing in one of the best choirs in the state.”

Choir members learned three choral songs and competed before five judges in their voice part, Teal said.

Should any of the four students advance at the audition in November, they will move on to Texas Woman’s University in January for the area competition for a chance to be named to the Texas All-State Small School Choir.

Teal also said they will be performing at the Region 5 clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. at the GRHS auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

• CHOIR CONCERT MONDAY: The GRHS Varsity Choir will be hosting its Fall Concert on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. The GRJH choirs will also be performing.

“It's even more awesome we get to host the concert this year,” Teal said. “This is a new year for the Varsity Choir, and they are creating a new sound.”

• PANCAKE SUPPER: The GRHS and GRJH choirs are hosting their ninth annual Red Pancake Supper and Silent Auction on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 3:35-7 p.m. at the Glen Rose Cafeteria. The cost is $5 per person for the choir’s famous red pancakes, sausage and a drink. They are also available for take-out from the back bus drive.

At the silent auction, individuals can bid on student baked goods and other items.

All tickets and auction items sold go toward student contest and trip costs for the year. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from a GRHS or GRJH choir student.