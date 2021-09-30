City sees small increase in sales tax allocation

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Although relatively small in comparison to recent months, the city of Glen Rose saw a modest 2.28% increase in its September sales tax allocation sent from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The city received a total of $125,589.65 when Hegar released the figures in mid-September on allocations based on sales made in July by businesses that report monthly tax.

The figure was about $3,000 less than what the city received at the same time last year, but overall, the city is at a 28.75% increase through this point last year.

The city currently sits at $1,221,313.19 through the first nine reporting months in 2021, while the city was just less than $1 million at this time in 2020. In totality, the city collected $1,325,034.51 in 2020, and it’s well on pace to beat that figure in 2021.

This marks the 17th consecutive month the city has received $100,000 or more.

By comparison, Cleburne was at 20.71 %; Stephenville 16.06%; Granbury 13.67%; and Hico 13.10%.

Statewide, Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations, 20.9% more than the year prior.

Texas cities received $595.7 million; counties $53.7 million; transit systems $199.1 million; and special purpose taxing districts $76.6 million.