Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Citywide garage sale is this weekend

The city of Glen Rose citywide garage sale event is scheduled for Oct. 1-3. Permits are required and can be obtained at City Hall, located at 201 NE Vernon, during regular business hours. Fees, however, will be waived for this weekend only.

All citywide semiannual garage sales will be conducted using the same guidelines and restrictions outlined for a regular garage sale.

See www.glenrosetexas.org for more information.

GRHS multi-class class reunion scheduled for Saturday

The Glen Rose High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will be hosting a multi-class class reunion on Saturday at Somervell Citizens Center, 209 SW Barnard St.

The event, which is scheduled for 5-8 p.m., is for classes 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1972.

The deadline to purchase dinner tickets has already passed.

GR Golf to host Glow Ball tournament Oct. 23

The Glen Rose ISD golf teams are hosting a Glow Ball Tournament on Oct. 23 at Squaw Valley Golf Course. The first nine holes will begin at 3 p.m. and the last nine will be played after dinner in the dark. Registration deadline is Oct. 15.

If your business is interested in sponsorships, contact Owen Clifton at 979-966-2929 or Kyle Frush at 325-665-2529.

Walk of Life set for Saturday at Wheeler Branch

The Walk of Life benefitting the Cleburne Pregnancy Center will be held Saturday at Wheeler Branch Reservoir Park in Glen Rose.

Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

See careforcpc.com/events for more information or to register.

Annual Junior Class Hamburger Supper is Friday

The annual Junior Class Hamburger Supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased for any Glen Rose junior.

Take-out and drive-thru dinners are available.

Wine Festival set for this weekend

The second annual Glen Rose Wine & Art Festival is scheduled for 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Square.

The event will feature wine tasting for those 21 and older, great food, art exhibits, kids play zone, and more.

For tickets or more info, go to glenrosewineandartfestival.org/event-details

CVB Safe Treats event scheduled for Oct. 30

Local children and their families are invited to dress up in their costumes and get candy from businesses along Highway 67 and in downtown Glen Rose on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.

There will also be family-friendly games and activities taking place around Downtown Square.

If your organization or business would like to sponsor family-friendly games, email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.

Early voting for Nov. 2 city election begins Oct. 18

Early voting for the Nov. 2 Glen Rose city election will begin Monday, Oct. 18 and end Friday, Oct. 29 at City Hall Council Chambers located at 201 NE Vernon Street.

Polls will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 26, when early voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.