GRABC to host Victory Lap of Life

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Glen Rose Athletic Booster Club will celebrate the courage of women warriors and their fight against breast cancer before the Glen Rose High School football game on Oct. 8 against Godley.

“We will be honoring those who have battled and those who are fighting the good fight,” the booster club said on its Facebook page. “We will also solemnly honor those who have lost the fight against breast cancer.”

As part of the ceremony, a Victory Lap of Life will be made around the track to honor those who are or have fought the courageous battle to show them that they are not alone.

“This is our opportunity, as a community, to show these warriors that Tigers stand in unison with you,” the page states.

A sign-up sheet can be found on the GRABC Facebook page (Glen Rose Athletic Booster Club) where individuals can nominate an honoree, and be part of the victory lap.

For more information, contact Jessica Douglas at (254) 974-0261 or Sara De La Cruz at (432) 631-6140.