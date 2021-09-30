GRHS earns gold award from GreatSchools

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose High School was one of just 254 high schools in the state of Texas to receive the College Success Award-Gold handed down last week by Greatschools.org.

The award highlights schools that have multi-year track records for preparing their students to enroll and then succeed in college. A total of 1,770 schools from 26 states receive this inaugural award.

“We have phenomenal teachers and counselors in GRISD who deserve a lot of credit,” Glen Rose High School principal Kelly Shackelford said. “I’m proud of them and most excited to see their work pay off through the success of their former students.”

A total of 208 of the schools in the state of Texas that received the award are traditional public high schools and 46 are public charter schools.

“Post-secondary education is the path many of our students take after graduating from Glen Rose High School,” Shackelford said. “One of our goals is to make sure these students are well prepared for that next step. This award gives us affirmation of accomplishing that goal.”

Students from honored schools score an average of 1127 on the SAT, 23 on the ACT and have an average graduation rate of 98%.

Also, 70% of students enroll in college, and 81% of those do not require remediation in college.

Any time you get recognized because of the success your former students are having in college is important,” Shackelford said. “This is not the first time we have received this award, but we are excited to be in the first group of schools to receive the ‘Gold’ label. We are honored to accept these awards!"

GreatSchools.org is the leading national nonprofit providing school information and parenting resources to help millions of American families choose the right school, support learning at home, and guide their children to great futures.