GRISD plans service day as a way to say thank you

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — On Thursday, Oct. 28, students from Glen Rose ISD will take a break from their studies to participate in The Big Event — a student-led service project as a way to give back to the community.

In his first several months on the job last spring, Glen Rose ISD superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo saw how the community stepped up for the kids with the Spaghetti Supper and Project Graduation, and all the scholarships handed out to the seniors prior to graduation.

“We need to show our appreciation for that, and we just feel like this is a way that helps two-fold,” he said. “It's good for our community, and it's good for the hearts and souls of our kids to make sure they understand what this community is giving to us and to give back.”

Overbo said the idea behind The Big Event first began with Texas A&M in the 1980s, and it has grown into one of the largest student-led service projects in the United States.

“We’re just going to kind of piggyback off of that and serve our community that supports us so much,” he said. “We're just going to take a day and say thank you.”

Overbo said students at every grade level will have the opportunity to help out in some way to another, but it’s up to the community to provide service opportunities, which could include such things as cleaning up yards or fields to possibly making visits to hospitals and assisted-living facilities.

It will all depend on the needs of the community, he said.

If you would like to suggest a service project, you can go to grisd.net and fill out the information there or call any of the campuses and let them know of service opportunities. There is also a video on the district’s website with more information about the event. Fliers will also be distributed throughout the community with more information.