Somervell County Sheriff’s Office report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Sept. 21-27

• Salinas, De La Feunte, 27, Glen Rose; possession of marijuana; assault

• Scott, Noah Wayne, 19, Granbury; possession of marijuana

• Fisher, Melanie Marie, 29, Glen Rose; possession of marijuana

• Devore, Aaron Scott, 34, Somervell County; public intoxication

• Shuemake, Lacy Lynn, 26, Glen Rose; warrant

• Bridges, Jim Bob Jr., 36, Glen Rose; assault

• Hendrickson, Larry, 33, Granbury; warrant

• Mills, Virgil Lee, 31, Stephenville; warrant; possession of a controlled substance

• Sanders, Matthew, 25, Jacksboro; warrant

• Martinez, Carolina, 31, Glen Rose; warrants

Crashes

• Sept. 20: 200 block of SW Barnard Street; hit and run

• Sept. 20: 6500 block of East US Hwy 67; minor accident

• Sept. 20: 100 block of Elm Street; hit and run

• Sept. 25: County Line Hwy 67 West; accident with injury

• Sept. 25: 6700 block of East US Hwy 67; minor accident

• Sept. 26: 1800 block of Shady Oaks Circle; hit and run

• Sept. 26: 300 block of Elm Street; minor accident

• Sept. 27: 3800 block of North SH 144; accident with injury

• Sept. 27: W. US Hwy 67/CR 1001; minor accident

Fires

• Sept. 25: 4300 block of SH 144; brush fire

• Sept. 21: 100 block of Rio Grande Street; unknown fire