Somervell County Sheriff’s Office report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Report
Sept. 21-27
• Salinas, De La Feunte, 27, Glen Rose; possession of marijuana; assault
• Scott, Noah Wayne, 19, Granbury; possession of marijuana
• Fisher, Melanie Marie, 29, Glen Rose; possession of marijuana
• Devore, Aaron Scott, 34, Somervell County; public intoxication
• Shuemake, Lacy Lynn, 26, Glen Rose; warrant
• Bridges, Jim Bob Jr., 36, Glen Rose; assault
• Hendrickson, Larry, 33, Granbury; warrant
• Mills, Virgil Lee, 31, Stephenville; warrant; possession of a controlled substance
• Sanders, Matthew, 25, Jacksboro; warrant
• Martinez, Carolina, 31, Glen Rose; warrants
Crashes
• Sept. 20: 200 block of SW Barnard Street; hit and run
• Sept. 20: 6500 block of East US Hwy 67; minor accident
• Sept. 20: 100 block of Elm Street; hit and run
• Sept. 25: County Line Hwy 67 West; accident with injury
• Sept. 25: 6700 block of East US Hwy 67; minor accident
• Sept. 26: 1800 block of Shady Oaks Circle; hit and run
• Sept. 26: 300 block of Elm Street; minor accident
• Sept. 27: 3800 block of North SH 144; accident with injury
• Sept. 27: W. US Hwy 67/CR 1001; minor accident
Fires
• Sept. 25: 4300 block of SH 144; brush fire
• Sept. 21: 100 block of Rio Grande Street; unknown fire