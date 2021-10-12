Venus man killed in head-on collision near Rainbow

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A 31-year-old Venus man was killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident just east of Glen Rose.

According to Sgt. Richard Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Timothy A. Stoddard was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Highway 67 in a 2007 Lincoln Navigator and for an undetermined reason struck an eastbound 2017 tractor-trailer head-on.

Hunter said Stoddard was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

Robert Lee Pavelka, 66, also of Venus, was transported to a Fort Worth hospital with undisclosed injuries in the accident that occurred just west of Rainbow in Somervell County.

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m., and the highway was closed in both directions until late afternoon.