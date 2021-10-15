Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

City offering free curbside bulky waste collection

Beginning Oct. 25, the city of Glen Rose will be providing curbside collection of bulky waste items.

To participate, city residents must contact City Hall at (254) 897-2272 by noon on Friday, Oct. 22, and provide their name, address and phone number.

Items accepted include all types of refuse and wastes that would normally be associated with maintaining a residence, such as chairs, tables, couches, lamps, stereos, televisions, old clothing, boxes, etc., water heater, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher.

Grass trimmings, leaves, and debris bagged in no bigger than 30-gallon trash bags. Brush must be bundled no longer than 4 feet in length and 3 feet in diameter.

Items not accepted include anything containing gaseous refrigerants, demolition/remodeling materials such as lumber, sheetrock, shingles, siding, concrete or tires.

Fossilmania XXXIX is Oct. 29-31

The Somervell County Expo Center is hosting Fossilmania XXXIX is Oct. 29-31 with free parking, free admission and free fossils.

Kids of any age in costume on Sunday, Oct. 31, will get a special Halloween treat.

The event will also have speakers, PIT crew kid’s corner, fossils and fossil-related finds, guided fossil hikes, guided tours of dinosaur tracks, and badge workshops for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

For more information, visit www.dallaspaleo.org.

American Legion hosting veterans-only event on Saturday

American Legion Post 462, in partnership with Barnard’s Mill and The Rooster Bar and Grill, is hosting a veterans-only event 5 p.m. Saturday at Barnard’s Mill, 307 SW Barnard St.

All veterans are invited to join in fellowship, food and drink.

Squaw Valley Championship set for Nov. 13

The 2021 Squaw Valley Championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, with a 9 a.m. shot-gun start. The tournament is open to everyone.

The cost is $125 per person and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 1.

There will be an open division that is open to all, and a senior division for players 60 years and older.

To sign up, call (254) 897-7956 or email steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us.

Heritage Christmas Market set for Dec. 4

Paluxy Heritage Park will host the Heritage Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, from noon to 8 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season as you shop with vendors, visit with Santa at his workshop at the pavilion, take a carriage ride around Heritage Park and visit The Old Lanham Mills School House and The Telephone Building.

The park will also be decorated with beautiful decorations and lights for the month of December.

If you would like to be a vendor for the Christmas Market, please email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.

COVID numbers in Glen Rose ISD

As of Wednesday, there were nine active student COVID-19 cases in Glen Rose ISD with five cases at Glen Rose Intermediate and four at Glen Rose High School, district officials report.

There are two active staff cases with one each at Glen Rose Elementary and one in transportation.

There have been a total of 114 student recoveries and 15 staff recoveries this school year.

GR Golf to host Glow Ball tournament Oct. 23

The Glen Rose ISD golf teams are hosting a Glow Ball Tournament on Oct. 23 at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

The first nine holes will begin at 3 p.m. and the last nine will be played after dinner in the dark. Registration deadline is Oct. 15.

If your business is interested in sponsorships, contact Owen Clifton at (979) 966-2929 or Kyle Frush at (325) 665-2529.

CVB Safe Treats event scheduled for Oct. 30

Local children and their families are invited to dress up in their costumes and get candy from businesses along Highway 67 and in Downtown Glen Rose on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.

There will also be family-friendly games and activities taking place around Downtown Square.

If your organization or business would like to sponsor family-friendly games please email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.