Optimist Club honors 4 GRISD students

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Four Glen Rose ISD students were honored at the inaugural 2021-22 Optimist Club Youth of the Month at the club’s September meeting held at the Somervell County Citizen’s Center.

Caroline Davis and Gage Cathey were recipients from Glen Rose High School, and Alex Arrington and John Stark were the recipients from Glen Rose Junior High.

Davis, who will graduate in the top 25% of her class and has 30 college hours, is the Texas FCCLA State president and has been a member of the student council for four years. She is currently the student body president, senior class vice president and National Honor Society president. She is also one of four drum majors for the Tiger Pride Band.

She plans on attending Texas A&M.

Cathey will also graduate in the top 25% of his class with 32 college hours.

He’s currently a starting safety for the Tiger football team and leads the team in interceptions with four. He is also a regional track qualifier, and two-time region cross country qualifier.

He also plans to attend Texas A&M.

Arrington is an A honor roll student and member of the National Junior Honor Society.

She is involved in volleyball, choir and theater.

Stark takes honors classes at the junior high, and tries to be a good leader for his friends and to set an example for the sixth- and seventh-graders.

He is involved in football and volunteers at the local food bank.