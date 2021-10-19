POW/MIA Honor Chair installed at Tiger Arena

Jay Hinton
Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose ISD, in conjunction with The Chief Rick Stone and Family Charitable Foundation, officially announced the installation of a POW/MIA Honor Chair at the top of Tiger Arena prior to the Glen Rose volleyball matches with Stephenville last Friday.

Members of the Glen Rose American Legion Color Guard stand at attention around the new POW/MIA Honor Chair at Tiger Arena. From left, Richard Vaughn (Marines), Cy Williams (Army), Jim Barton (Navy), Darrell Best (Navy), Greg York (Army), Angela Conway (Army) and Frank Fleisig (Army).

“We have a lot of current and former military in the Glen Rose area and believe this will be an honor to them and their families,” Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo said.

POW/MIA Honor Chairs are found across the United States in sports arenas and stadiums, town halls, state capitols and the U.S. Capitol to represent and remember service members who are unable to fill them because of their sacrifices.

The POW/MIA Honor Chair plaque honors those who have served our country in the military.

In addition to the black chair, a custom-designed plaque recognizing captured or missing American service personnel was positioned on a pedestal directly behind the chair.

A portion of the plaque reads: “This unoccupied chair is in the honor of those who remain Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA) and symbolizes there will always be a place for them in this stadium awaiting their return as American heroes.”

The POW/MIA Honor Chair will forever remain atop Tiger Arena.

Scott Campbell of Glen Rose Metal Works donated his time, materials and expertise for the plaque’s pedestal.