POW/MIA Honor Chair installed at Tiger Arena

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose ISD, in conjunction with The Chief Rick Stone and Family Charitable Foundation, officially announced the installation of a POW/MIA Honor Chair at the top of Tiger Arena prior to the Glen Rose volleyball matches with Stephenville last Friday.

“We have a lot of current and former military in the Glen Rose area and believe this will be an honor to them and their families,” Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo said.

POW/MIA Honor Chairs are found across the United States in sports arenas and stadiums, town halls, state capitols and the U.S. Capitol to represent and remember service members who are unable to fill them because of their sacrifices.

In addition to the black chair, a custom-designed plaque recognizing captured or missing American service personnel was positioned on a pedestal directly behind the chair.

A portion of the plaque reads: “This unoccupied chair is in the honor of those who remain Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA) and symbolizes there will always be a place for them in this stadium awaiting their return as American heroes.”

Scott Campbell of Glen Rose Metal Works donated his time, materials and expertise for the plaque’s pedestal.