Beta Mu Delta chapter holds October meeting

Submitted to the Reporter

The October meeting of Beta Mu Delta Chapter 14854 was hosted by Peggy Lytle at the beautifully decorated (for fall) River House Grill on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The ladies enjoyed chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley and hot rolls.

embers present were: Ymke Condy, Pam Hirsch, Melodie Isham, Peggy Lytle, Phyllis McMillin and Karen Wells. Member absent and excused was Carolyn Stegall. All members were pinned. Melodie Isham called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. with the recitation of the Opening Ritual.

Service for the community was a large part of the meeting discussion.

Dennis McMillin has built a Little Library for Beta Mu Delta and will install it at the Century 21 Office located at 1305 NE Big Bend Trail in Glen Rose. The community is encouraged to stop by and take a book or share a book at any time. Little Libraries are a great way to promote reading as well as provide access to various books.

The ladies also discussed multiple ideas to assist with spreading joy during the Christmas Season in Glen Rose. From participating in the parade to supporting the local nursing home residents. More to come as specifics are worked out.

The meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m. with the recitation of the Closing Ritual.