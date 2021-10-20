Courthouse clock rings out with new tunes

Jay Hinton

GLEN ROSE — When the clock in the Somervell County Courthouse in downtown Glen Rose strikes midnight — or any hour for that matter — it can now be heard by all nearby.

After sitting silent for more than a decade — or possibly two — the clock now reads the correct time, chimes at the hour and has the capability of playing hundreds and hundreds of tunes.

“The commissioners court felt the clock and chimes were something the community would take pride in and residents and visitors alike would enjoy the nostalgic feel and sounds of a small town square,” Somervell County Commissioner Jeff Harris said.

To the tune of $21,000, Verdin Bells and Clock company, which has been in business since 1842, recently installed the new clock system in one day.

Harris said the project required taking out the old control system and speakers and replacing them with a new system with more tunes. The company also replaced the clock hands.

“We will be changing tunes and chimes soon, so listen for it,” Harris said.

The Courthouse, which was built in the late 1800s, was completely renovated in 1987 and the clock was in working order back then, but Harris isn’t certain when it went silent before the recent repairs.

“Repairing the clock is part of a courthouse preservation plan,” Harris said. “We as a commissioners court felt the clock and chimes were an important part of our community and wanted to get them working properly.”

Technically, the clock is only programmed to chime on the hour between 8-8 p.m. for now, but it could be set for all hours of the day.

“I do feel it is a positive thing and source of community pride to have it working,” he said. “I think people will get used to it working and look to it or listen to it for the time of day."