Early voting continues for city, county elections

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Early voting for the City of Glen Rose general election will continue through Oct. 29 leading up to the Nov. 2 Election Day.

Polls are open for early voting by personal appearance each weekday at Glen Rose City Hall, located at 201 NE Vernon St., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday, Oct. 26, when the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The polls are not open on Sunday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Four candidates filed for the two positions on the Glen Rose City City. One is to fill the position of Julia Douglas, who was voted in as mayor in the May, election, and the second is for the spot left by Dennis Moors, who resigned in May.

The candidates, listed in the order of how they will appear on the ballot are George Freas, Richard Vaughn, Lesley Jameson and T.J. Walker.

Freas is a former mayor of Glen Rose from 1993-95, Vaughn was appointed to the council in 2019-20, filling the unexpired term of Rhonda Hawthorne.

In addition to the two seats, there will also be a vote for or against the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

Early voting for the Somervell County Nov. 2 special election continues through Oct. 29 as well.

Polls are open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Somervell County Annex Conference Room, located at 206 Elm St., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The polls are not open on Sunday.

In addition to eight State of Texas Propositions, the Nov. 2 election will have a proposition from Somervell County to raise the sales tax rate from 6.25% to 8.25% to be equal to the city of Glen Rose.