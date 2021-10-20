Tiger Pride Band advances to area

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tiger Pride Band is marching on.

At the UIL Region 30 Marching Contest last Saturday in Springtown, the Tiger Pride Band received straight Division Ones and now advances to the UIL Area D Marching Contest on Oct. 30 in Pflugerville.

“Whenever the announcement was made that the band received a Division One, students were very excited,” Glen Rose junior drum major Avril Tovar said. “Everyone was expressing their emotions by congratulating each other. The energy was very present even before we hit the field. You could sense the eagerness to perform. The audience seemed to really be involved in the show — like they were actually watching a parade.”

The Tiger Pride Band will be competing with 28 plus bands the day before Halloween for a spot at the UIL State Marching Contest in November.

“The band had one of its strongest runs of the season,” Glen Rose band director Ray Portillo said of Saturday’s competition. “I felt like the students went into the contest focused and determined to execute the show to the best of their ability. The group provided great energy throughout their performance.”

The band’s show this year is titled “Carry On” and features music from My Chemical Romance, Charlie Puth and Camille Saint-Saëns.

The theme is a young boy’s journey to a parade with his father and the time spent with a person and the impact it makes.