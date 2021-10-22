Glen Rose news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Sidewalk Sale is this weekend

The Somervell County Historical Society Museum is hosting a sidewalk sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Vernon St.

An assortment of items will be for sale, and all sales will benefit. the Somervell County Historical Society Museum.

Fossilmania XXXIX is Oct. 29-31

The Somervell County Expo Center is hosting Fossilmania XXXIX is Oct. 29-31 with free parking, free admission and free fossils.

Kids of any age in costume on Sunday, Oct. 31, will get a special Halloween treat.

The event will also have speakers, PIT crew kid’s corner, fossils and fossil-related finds, guided fossil hunts, guided tours of dinosaur tracks, and badge workshops for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

For more information, visit www.dallaspaleo.org.

Squaw Valley Championship set for Nov. 13

The 2021 Squaw Valley Championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, with a 9 a.m. shot-gun start. The tournament is open to everyone.

The cost is $125 per person and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 1.

There will be an open division that is open to all, and a senior division for players 60 years and older.

To sign up call 254-897-7956 or email steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us.

Heritage Christmas Market set for Dec. 4

Paluxy Heritage Park will host the Heritage Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, from noon to 8 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season as you shop with vendors, visit with Santa at his workshop at the pavilion, take a carriage ride around Heritage Park and visit The Old Lanham Mills School House and The Telephone Building.

The park will also be decorated with beautiful decorations and lights for the month of December.

If you would like to be a vendor for the Christmas Market, please email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.

CVB Safe Treats event scheduled for Oct. 30

Local children and their families are invited to dress up in their costumes and get candy from businesses along Hwy 67 and in Downtown Glen Rose on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.

There will also be family-friendly games and activities taking place around Downtown Square. If your organization or business would like to sponsor family-friendly games please email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.

Merry & Bright parade set for Nov. 27

The City of Glen Rose and Somervell County will kick off the holiday season at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov 27, with the Merry & Bright Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at Glen Rose High School and continue down Barnard Street to the Downtown Square and eventually finishing at the United Methodist Church.

If you would like to have a float in the parade, please email Tiffany Hall at tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us or stop by the Glen Rose Somervell County CVB office located at 100 NE Barnard Street to pick up a form.

Gypsy Heart Market scheduled for Nov. 12-14

More than 100 vendors will be at the largest shopping event of the season in Somervell County at the Gypsy Heart Market set for Nov. 12-14 at the Glen Rose Expo Center.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a free gift, and raffles and prizes will be given out every 30 minutes.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.