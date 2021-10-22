Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Oct. 12-19

• Zavala, Jose, 20, Glen Rose; warrant

• Nabours, Rush Allen, 23, Bluff Dale; warrant

• Lawson, Walter Thimas, 52, Somervell County; assault

• Banuelos, Jerry Jr., 40, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Marris, Timothy, Clark, 31, homeless; public intoxication

• Leach, Jeffery Derek, 41, Glen Rose; assault

• Seitz, Michael Wayne, 34, Granbury; warrant

Crashes

• Oct. 11: 5300 block of East US Hwy 67; hit and run

• Oct. 12: 200 block of SW Big Ben Trail; minor accident

• Oct. 14: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run

• Oct. 15: SW Big Ben Trail/FM 205; minor accident

• Oct. 15: 1100 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Oct. 16: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury

• Oct. 16: 200 block of Austin Road; minor accident

• Oct. 17: 100 block of Easy Street; accident with injury

Fires: No fires reported